Police: Nyack Man Facing Assault Charges After Punching Two In The Mouth

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - A Rockland County man is facing assault charges after allegedly being involved in a physical altercation with two men who suffered injuries after being struck in the face over the weekend.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers from the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street in Nyack, where there were reports of a disturbance in the area involving three men.

Police said that further investigation determined that Nyack resident Terrance Stroud, 25, allegedly punched a 22-year-old New City man in the face before punching a second man, 21, in the mouth, leaving both with facial injuries. It was not clear what provoked the attack.

According to police, the two victims were able to point out Stroud to responding officers, who proceeded to try to run away when officers approached him. After being apprehended, Stroud was charged with two counts of assault, a misdemeanor.

Following arraignment, Stroud was released on bail and is due back in Nyack Justice Court next week to answer the charges.

