North Rockland Daily Voice
Police On Scene Of Numerous Crashes In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Ramapo police are on the scene of numerous accidents.
Ramapo police are on the scene of numerous accidents. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Police in Rockland are warning motorists to stay off the roads if possible due to slick driving conditions and numerous vehicle crashes being reported.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, Ramapo officials said they were on the scene of so many crashes, mostly minor, that they couldn't count the number.

The crash pictured took place around 8 a.m. in the New Hempstead area of the town.

Police are asking drivers to leave plenty of room between the vehicle in front, so there is no need to swerve or jam on the brakes with the slippery conditions.

