Police On Scene Of Numerous Crashes In Rockland

Police in Rockland are warning motorists to stay off the roads if possible due to slick driving conditions and numerous vehicle crashes being reported.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, Ramapo officials said they were on the scene of so many crashes, mostly minor, that they couldn't count the number.

The crash pictured took place around 8 a.m. in the New Hempstead area of the town.

Police are asking drivers to leave plenty of room between the vehicle in front, so there is no need to swerve or jam on the brakes with the slippery conditions.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.