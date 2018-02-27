Contact Us
police & fire

Police: Pearl River Motorist Asleep At Sports Complex Had Bundles Of Heroin

The Ramapo Police Department.
The Ramapo Police Department. Photo Credit: File

A Rockland County man is facing drug charges after passing out in his car outside a Ramapo sports complex and being busted with bundles of heroin, hypodermic needles and methadone, police said.

An officer from the Ramapo Police Department on patrol shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26 spotted a man sleeping in his car outside the Herb Reisman Sports Complex in Pomona, prompting the officer to approach him to check his safety.

Officers said that while speaking with the man - whose name has not been released by police - that he appeared to be “very nervous.” Further investigation by the officer led to the recovery of four bundles of heroin, two needles and two containers of a methadone mix.

The 26-year-old Pearl River man was arrested outside the sports complex and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a hypodermic object. He was released on his own recognizance following arraignment and is due back in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court next month to answer the charges.

