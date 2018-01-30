Police: Rockland Woman Faces Felony Charge For DWI With Child In The Car

A Rockland County woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving with a minor as her passenger while she was intoxicated and required medical intervention.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department and paramedics were dispatched to Stop and Shop in Orangeburg where there were reports of a woman who required medical assistance in the parking lot.

Police said that upon arrival, they found Tappan resident Emily Bell, 34, unconscious on the ground near the driver’s side of her Toyota Corolla while a minor under the age of 15 was in the passenger’s seat. It was later determined that Bell was operating her vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Further investigation determined that Bell was in possession of two and a half Xanax pills without a subscription. She was taken to Nyack Hospital for treatment before being arrested on charges that include aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Following arraignment, Bell was released on her own recognizance. She is due to appear in Orangetown Justice Court on Feb. 12 to answer the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.