Police: Tomkins Corner Woman Involved In Crash Was Drunk, Had Child In Car

A Tomkins Cove woman was nailed for DWI after getting into a car crash while drunk with a child in her vehicle, according to the Stony Point Police Department.

Claudia A. Borquez, 30, was arrested around 12:15 a.m. Jan. 7, and charged with two counts of DWI under Leandra's Law, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Borquez was involved in a single-vehicle crash with a 6-year-old child in the vehicle and then fled the scene of the crash, Hylas said.

A patrol officer was able to locate the vehicle and Borquez on West Main Street in Stony Point where she was arrested.

