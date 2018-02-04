Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Police: Tomkins Corner Woman Involved In Crash Was Drunk, Had Child In Car

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Stony Point Police arrested a woman for driving drunk with a child in the car.
Stony Point Police arrested a woman for driving drunk with a child in the car. Photo Credit: Stony Point Police Department Facebook

A Tomkins Cove woman was nailed for DWI after getting into a car crash while drunk with a child in her vehicle, according to the Stony Point Police Department.

Claudia A. Borquez, 30, was arrested around 12:15 a.m. Jan. 7, and charged with two counts of DWI under Leandra's Law, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Borquez was involved in a single-vehicle crash with a 6-year-old child in the vehicle and then fled the scene of the crash, Hylas said.

A patrol officer was able to locate the vehicle and Borquez on West Main Street in Stony Point where she was arrested.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.