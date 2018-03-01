Police: Woman Breaks Window Of Ford Explorer In Blauvelt Domestic Dispute

An early morning domestic dispute turned violent this week, when a woman shattered the rear window of another man’s truck, leading to her arrest in Blauvelt, police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to a Blauvelt residence shortly after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, where there were reports of the dispute involving a man and woman that had turned violent.

Police said that an investigation into the incident determined that 26-year-old Julie Stevenson allegedly broke the rear window of the man’s 2004 Ford Explorer, prompting officers to take her into custody.

Stevenson was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. Following arraignment, she was released on her own recognizance and is due back in Orangetown Justice Court later this year to answer the charge.

