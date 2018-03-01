Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Police: Woman Breaks Window Of Ford Explorer In Blauvelt Domestic Dispute

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Orangetown police car.
Orangetown police car. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

An early morning domestic dispute turned violent this week, when a woman shattered the rear window of another man’s truck, leading to her arrest in Blauvelt, police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to a Blauvelt residence shortly after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, where there were reports of the dispute involving a man and woman that had turned violent.

Police said that an investigation into the incident determined that 26-year-old Julie Stevenson allegedly broke the rear window of the man’s 2004 Ford Explorer, prompting officers to take her into custody.

Stevenson was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. Following arraignment, she was released on her own recognizance and is due back in Orangetown Justice Court later this year to answer the charge.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.