Ramapo Police Officer Busts Mailbox Fisherman Red Handed

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - A man “fishing” was actually the one who got caught by the Ramapo Police Department.

This week, an officer from the Ramapo Police Department was on patrol when he spotted a suspicious suspect “fishing” for mail from a United States Postal Service mailbox on a Ramapo street.

Police said that the suspect - whose name was not released - attached a glue trap to a string and continually dropped the trap into the mailbox, pulling out nearly a dozen pieces of mail containing checks.

After being spotted, the suspect was brought into custody by the officer and may face federal charges for his “fishing” expedition.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.