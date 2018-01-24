Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Ramapo Police Officer Busts Mailbox Fisherman Red Handed

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Ramapo Police Department is warning homeowners of a "fishing" scam.
The Ramapo Police Department is warning homeowners of a "fishing" scam. Photo Credit: File

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - A man “fishing” was actually the one who got caught by the Ramapo Police Department.

This week, an officer from the Ramapo Police Department was on patrol when he spotted a suspicious suspect “fishing” for mail from a United States Postal Service mailbox on a Ramapo street.

Police said that the suspect - whose name was not released - attached a glue trap to a string and continually dropped the trap into the mailbox, pulling out nearly a dozen pieces of mail containing checks.

After being spotted, the suspect was brought into custody by the officer and may face federal charges for his “fishing” expedition.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.