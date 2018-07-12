Rockland Burglar Chased Down, Charged With Attempted Murder, Police Say

Police from several northeast Bergen towns working together nabbed a Rockland man shortly after authorities said he broke into an Old Tappan home and beat a resident.

Garth C. Mackinnon, 26, of Piermont, threatened to kill the Orangeburg Road resident, who was found with head and neck injuries that required medical attention after chasing the intruder from his home, Police Chief Thomas M. Shine said.

Police responding to the burglary call just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday got help from their colleagues from Closter, Demarest, Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood and River Vale in setting a perimeter in search of the shirtless, tattooed Mackinnon, Shine said.

He was also wearing blue gym shorts and sneakers and carrying a backpack, the victim told police.

Soon after River Vale Police Sgt. River Vale Sgt. A. Dino Dinelli and Officer Daniel Kristan grabbed Mackinnon near Wilbur Road and Haring Drive.

The victim was taken by ambulance to HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley in Westwood.

Mackinnon, meanwhile, was booked into the Bergen County Jail on charges of first-degree attempted murder, as well as burglary, making terroristic threats, aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession.

