Rockland County Man Arrested For Trying To Hit Relative With Vehicle

Stony Point Police arrested a man after a report of a dispute in which a woman was grazed by a vehicle, according to Stony Point Police.

Anthony Malizia, 17, of Washingtonville, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 1, for menacing after police responded to Franck Road for a report of a dispute, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

When officers arrived all parties had left the area, but further investigation found that a female cousin of Malizia's got into a verbal domestic argument with him and said he sped towards her in a vehicle causing her to jump out of the way, slightly grazing her, placing her in “fear of serious physical injury," Hylas said.

Malizia was processed and released. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.

