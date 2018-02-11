Rockland County Man Punches Woman In Face In Front Of Children

A Suffern man is behind bars after punching an ex-girlfriend in the face repeatedly while violating an order of protection, according to Suffern Police.

Jorge Muyudumbay, 31, was arrested Sunday when officers responded to an Orange Avenue home after a woman called to complain that she had been assaulted by an ex-boyfriend. As officers approached the home they noticed a man running from the area through backyards on E. Maltbie Avenue, and were able to apprehend him on Washington Avenue, police said.

The victim told officers that Muyudumbay had shown up intoxicated at her home in violation of the protection order, pushed his way inside, damaged some household items, hit in the face several times in front of her young children, police said.

At one point Muyudumbay grabbed her one-year-old baby from her arms and ran outside. He then came back into the house, left the child and fled as he saw officers approaching, police said.

The victim was treated for facial injuries at the scene and Muyudumbay was charged with criminal contempt, assault, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, and harassment.

He is being held at the Rockland County Jail.

