police & fire

Rockland DWI Driver Couldn't Recall What Happened, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Port Authority police said they found Moy sitting behind the wheel of the crashed car, unable to remember what happened. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Port Authority PD

A DWI driver from Pearl River found sitting behind the wheel of a crashed car near the George Washington Bridge told an officer he couldn't remember what happened, Port Authority police said.

Officer Ed Berdecia found Nicholas D. Moy in the driver's seat of the 2007 Toyota Scion -- the engine running, headlights on -- just after it struck a concrete barrier at 5 a.m. Sunday, the authority's Joseph Pentangelo said.

"His eyes were bloodshot and he could not recall details of the collision," Pentangelo said. "When asked for his paperwork, he could not provide proof of insurance."

Taken into custody, Moy registered more than .12% on a breath test, nearly twice the legal limit, he said.

He was released to a responsible adult pending a hearing on charges of DWI, careless driving, failing to observe a sign and driving an uninsured vehicle -- which Pentangelo said was impounded.

