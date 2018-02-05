Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Rockland Man Caught Driving Stolen Car, Police Say

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Victor Diaz
Victor Diaz Photo Credit: New York State Police

A man was taken into police custody after state police busted him driving an allegedly stolen vehicle from Spring Valley on I-90.

State police troopers were dispatched to the Warners Service Area on the westbound lanes of the interstate in Van Buren shortly after 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning where there was a report of a potentially stolen vehicle.

The investigation into the 2002 blue Ford Escape being driven by Spring Valley resident Victor Diaz, 24, had been taken from Spring Valley without the owner’s permission and was reported stolen earlier this week at the Spring Valley Police Department.

Diaz was arrested and charged with a felony count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. Diaz is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center pending arraignment in the Town of Van Buren Court.

