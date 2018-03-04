Rockland Man Charged With Ripping Off Workers' Comp

A Monsey man has been charged with grand larceny in connection with filing false claims with Workers' Compensation, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas P. Zugibe.

Jerry B. Cox, Jr., 54, was charged Wednesday with numerous felony grand larceny, insurance fraud, falsifying business records, and other charges in connection with a Feb. 20, 2015, injury claim, the DA's Office said.

“The defendant is accused of submitting false information to the New York State Insurance Fund for wages he claimed to lose after being unable to work following an on-the-job accident in 2015," Zugibe said. "Dishonest claims like those allegedly filed in this case take money out of the pockets of all New Yorkers.”

According to the charges, Cox was injured while working for Countywide Carting and as a result received Workers’ Compensation benefits from the New York State Insurance Fund (“NYSIF”).

According to the charges, Cox continuously claimed he had not engaged in any work activity for any employer or in his own business from the date of the accident until July 2017.

On March 13, 2017, and May 12, 2017, Cox filed paperwork falsely claiming he had not engaged in work activity when he had, in fact, opened a meat market in Central Nyack in March 2017 and performed rubbish removal services in Middletown, in April 2017, the DA's Office said.

Because of Cox’s alleged misrepresentations, he was paid $7,581 in compensation benefits to which he was not entitled, the DA's Office said.

Bail was set at $5,000 cash or $5,000 bond, His next court appearance is scheduled for March 14.

If convicted, Cox faces up to seven years in state prison.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Robert Trudell is prosecuting the case.

