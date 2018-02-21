Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Missing Orange County Teen Found
police & fire

Rockland Man In Critical Condition Following Construction Accident

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Orangetown Police are on the scene of a construction accident.
Orangetown Police are on the scene of a construction accident. Photo Credit: Google Maps

This story has been updated.

A 49-year-old Rockland man is in critical condition after being crushed in a construction accident in Tappan.

The man, who was working at a construction site at 120 Western Highway, was crushed around 1:45 p.m. Friday when a garbage chute collapsed and landed on top of him near a dumpster, said Orangetown Police Capt. Donald Butterworth.

He was rushed to Nyack Hospital for treatment where he is listed in critical condition, Butterworth said.

The man works for Atria Consulting who was performing work on the site. Efforts to reach the company on Friday were unsuccessful.

OSHA officials were on the scene, Butterworth said.

The Orangetown Police department was assisted by Rockland County BCI, the Tappan Fire Department, South Orangetown Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.