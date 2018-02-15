Contact Us
Rockland Man Killed After Being Hit By Car On Route 59 Near I-87

Route 59 under the I-87 overpass in Nyack.
Route 59 under the I-87 overpass in Nyack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 35-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a two-door sedan on Route 59 in Rockland on Friday, Feb. 16.

At approximately 5:38 p.m. the Orangetown Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Route 59 under the NYS Thruway overpass in Nyack.

A 23-year-old female from Spring Valley was operating a 2012 Fiat and was traveling westbound on Route 59. The vehicle struck the pedestrian who entered the westbound traffic lane from the center median, police said.

The pedestrian, identified as Kevin A. Stadnick of Blauvelt, was transported to Nyack Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is conducting an investigation of the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or may have any information about the accident is asked to call the Orangetown Police Department Detective Bureau at (845) 359-2121.

