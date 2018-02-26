Rockland Man Nabbed For Possessing Child Porn, Police Say

A Rockland County man was busted with child pornography following an investigation by New York State Police in Haverstraw.

The New York State Police Troop F Computer Crimes Unit received information earlier this year regarding New City resident Stephen Willenbrink, 43, who reportedly was in possession of child pornography.

The investigation into Willenbrink led to police obtaining a search warrant, which was executed at his residence. During the search, images of child pornography were found on the property.

Willenbrink was arrested and charged with a felony count of possession of sexual performance by a child. Willenbrink was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court and released on his own recognizance. Willenbrink is due back in court later this year to answer the charge.

