Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Projected Snowfall Totals Increase As Fierce Nor'easter Nears
police & fire

Rockland Man Nabbed For Possessing Child Porn, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Stephen Willenbrink
Stephen Willenbrink Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Rockland County man was busted with child pornography following an investigation by New York State Police in Haverstraw.

The New York State Police Troop F Computer Crimes Unit received information earlier this year regarding New City resident Stephen Willenbrink, 43, who reportedly was in possession of child pornography.

The investigation into Willenbrink led to police obtaining a search warrant, which was executed at his residence. During the search, images of child pornography were found on the property.

Willenbrink was arrested and charged with a felony count of possession of sexual performance by a child. Willenbrink was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court and released on his own recognizance. Willenbrink is due back in court later this year to answer the charge.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.