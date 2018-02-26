Rockland Man Sentenced For Sex Abuse Of Child

A Rockland County man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years to life in prison for the sexual assault of a child and 20 years for sexual conduct against a child.

Domingo Mendez- Huales, 39, of Airmont, was also sentenced to one year in state prison for endangering the welfare of a child, after being found guilty last year during a jury trial on all counts, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Zugibe.

“The defendant was a friend of the family of the victim and used that friendship to take advantage of an innocent child for his own sexual gratification," said Zugibe. "The sentence imposed by the court is more than warranted and provides a measure of justice for the victim, who endured years of abuse at the hands of this predator.”

On numerous occasions between Sept. 1, 2015, and May 14, 2017, the defendant repeatedly sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl in Airmont. The victim and Mendez-Huales share a family relationship, the DA's office said.

Trial testimony included that of the victim, who is now 11-years-old, and the child’s mother.

Executive Assistant District Attorney Stephen Moore and Senior Assistant District Attorney Kathleen Devlin prosecuted the case.

