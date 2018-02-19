Rockland Motorist Charged With DWI In Northern Westchester Stop

Nearly two dozen Hudson Valley motorists were among those busted by State and local law enforcement agencies have made a concerted effort to curtail impaired drivers in the Hudson Valley as part of a drinking and driving crackdown throughout the state.

New York State Police troopers conducted a special detail over the extended President’s Day weekend looking for impaired drivers as they continue their STOP-DWI crackdown. In total, 30 motorists were busted during the detail.

Area residents arrested were:

Friday, Feb. 16:

State Police from Somers arrested Vladimir Rusnak, 43, of Mount Kisco, for DWI. He was traveling in the town of Somers, when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

State Police from Rhinebeck arrested Brett S. Anach, 39, of Red Hook, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9G in the town of Red Hook when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Saturday, Feb: 17:

State Police from Hawthorne arrested Sergio P. Sosa Guerrero, 40, of Ossining, for DWI. He was traveling on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the city of Yonkers when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

State Police from Mohegan Lake arrested Omar E. Rubio, 25, of Peekskill, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the town of Cortlandt, when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

State Police from Hawthorne arrested Stacey J. Vigliotti, 43, of Eastchester, for DWI. She was traveling on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the town of Greenburgh when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

State Police from Brewster arrested John D. Taveras Einal, 31, of Danbury, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 6 in the town of Southeast, when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

State Police from Wappinger arrested James W. Larkin, 40, of Beacon, for DWI. He was traveling in the city of Beacon when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

State Police from Somers arrested Patrick C. Mirville, 61, of Pearl River, for DWI. He was traveling in the town of Lewisboro when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

State Police from Brewster arrested Alfred Dajanaj, 32, of Brewster, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 22 in the town of Southeast when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

State Police from East Fishkill arrested Kevin F. Lang, 31, of Mahopac, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 121 in the town of Southeast when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Sunday, Feb. 18:

State Police from Lewisboro arrested a 17-year-old, for DWAI Drugs. The defendant was traveling on State Route 123 in the town of Lewisboro and stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed the defendant was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested. His name was not released due to his age.

State Police from Poughkeepsie arrested Alexander K. Haidei, 19, of Brewster, for DWAI Drugs. He was traveling on State Route 55 in the town of Beekman when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.

State Police from Poughkeepsie arrested Jose A. Aleman, 34, of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. He was traveling in the town of LaGrange when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

State Police from Rhinebeck arrested Matthew J. Kinel, 27, of Hyde Park, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the town of Hyde Park when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

State Police from Lewisboro arrested Robert B. Harrington, 55, of Bedford Hills, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 100 in the town of Somers when he was involved in a property dam motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

State Police from Hawthorne arrested Margolyn L. Rattray, 20, of Ossining, for DWI. She was traveling on the rain Brook Parkway in the city of Yonkers when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Monday, Feb. 19:

State Police from Cortlandt arrested Meredith A. Donahue, 36, of Croton on Hudson, for DWI. She was traveling in the town of Cortlandt when she was involved in a motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

State Police from Cortlandt arrested Nicaumy Gonzalez, 30, of Peekskill, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 9 in the town of Cortlandt when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Each of the arrested parties was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Each has since been released to a sober third-party and are due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.