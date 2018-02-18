Rockland Motorist Charged With DWI Over Presidents Day Weekend

Nearly a dozen Hudson Valley motorists were among those busted by State and local law enforcement agencies have made a concerted effort to curtail impaired drivers in the Hudson Valley as part of a drinking and driving crackdown throughout the state.

New York State Police troopers over the extended President’s Day weekend for driving while impaired as they continue their STOP-DWI crackdown. In total, 30 motorists were busted during the detail.

Among those arrested includes:

Friday, Feb. 16:

State police troopers from the Monroe barracks stopped Warwick resident Victor Diaz, 42, on Meadow Road in Florida for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Diaz was under the influence of drugs and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Montgomery barracks stopped Newburgh resident Alejandro Luna, 33, on Water Street in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Luna was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

Saturday, Feb. 17:

State police troopers from the Haverstraw barracks stopped Pomono resident Paulino Amezquita, 29, on Route 45 in Ramapo for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Amezquita was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Poughkeepsie barracks stopped Poughkeepsie resident Adam Elmashad, 22, on I-84 in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Elmashad was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Middletown barracks stopped Middletown resident Ricardo Garcia, 40, on Courtland Street in Middletown for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Garcia was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Monroe barracks stopped Warwick resident Robert Reyes, 24 on Maple Avenue in Warwick for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Reyes was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Monroe barracks stopped Warwick resident Chemanuel Colon, 23, on Main Street in Warwick for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Colon was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Montgomery barracks stopped New Windsor resident Robin McDow, 54, on Lake Drive in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that McDow was under the influence of drugs and she was arrested.

Sunday, Feb. 18:

State police troopers from the Greenville barracks stopped Goshen resident Elizabeth Tomaszewski, 28, on I-84 in Wawayanda for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Tomaszewski was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Highland barracks stopped Wallkill resident Trinity Chapman-Clark, 38, on Route 32 in Plattekill for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Chapman was under the influence of alcohol with a child in the and she was arrested for aggravated DWI.

Monday, Feb. 19:

State police troopers from the Wurtsboro barracks stopped Middletown resident Michael Searles, 58, on Route 17 in Mamakating for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Searles was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

Each of the impaired motorists was arrested at the scene and charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated. Each has since been released to a sober third-party and are due back in court later this year to answer the charges.ent Michael Searles, 58, on Route 17 in Mamakating for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Searles was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

