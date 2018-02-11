Rockland Resident Among 28 Nabbed For DWI Over Weekend

More than a dozen Hudson Valley motorists were among 28 busted by New York State Police troopers this week for drinking and driving on local roadways.

State and local law enforcement agencies have made a concerted effort to curtail impaired drivers in the Hudson Valley as part of a drinking and driving crackdown throughout the state.

The drivers arrested include:

Saturday, Feb. 10:

State police troopers from the Middletown barracks stopped Middletown resident Yue Lin, 48, on Route 211 in Wallkill for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Lin was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Liberty barracks stopped Slate Hill resident Jessica Ochs, 45, on Route 17K in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Ochs was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Highland barracks stopped New Paltz resident Kerri Hudson, 50, on Route 32 in New Paltz for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Hudson was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Pine Bush barracks stopped Newburgh resident Johnny Miles, 52, on Route 9W in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Miles was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Florida barracks stopped Monroe resident Jeffrey Bruno, 31, on Maple Avenue in Chester for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Bruno was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Roscoe barracks stopped Maybrook resident Eraldo Marku, 27, on East Broadway in Thompson for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Marku was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Monroe barracks stopped Woodbury resident Susan Cantelmo, 41, on Route 32 in Woodbury for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Cantelmo was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Montgomery barracks stopped Newburgh resident Rutilo Garcia, 32, on Renwick Street in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Garcia was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

Sunday, Feb. 11:

State police troopers from the Middletown barracks stopped Newburgh resident Daniel Thompson, 42, on Route 211 in Wallkill for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Thompson was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Greenville barracks stopped Middletown resident Shaheen Alonzo, 35, on West Main Street in Middletown for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Alonzo was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Catskill barracks stopped Catskill resident Scott Rogers, 52, on Route 23B in Catskill after he backed into a parked car and attempted to flee the scene. He was later tracked down at his home and arrested for DWI.

State police troopers from the Hamptonburg barracks stopped New Windsor resident Kevin Sahder, 40, on South Water Street in Clarkstown for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Subeshan was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

Each of the drivers were charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated and have since been released following arraignment. Each of the drivers is due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.