police & fire

Rockland Teen Arrested Three Times In One Day

Zak Failla
The car the teenager was busted with marijuana in Ramapo.
The car the teenager was busted with marijuana in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A Rockland County teenager couldn’t keep out of trouble, finding himself in police custody three times in one day for various offenses in Ramapo.

The 18-year-old man from Hillcrest - whose name has not been released by police - is now facing several misdemeanor charges following a wild Wednesday that saw him arrested on drug, DWAI and robbery charges.

The teenager was first ticketed for marijuana possession shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28 following a car crash on Rockland Lane in Hillcrest. Police said that the teen was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in the crash, which left the driver’s Toyota with blown out tires and body damage.

According to police, the driver exhibited signs of being under the influence and was in possession of prescription pills. The teen was released at the scene with a court appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Two hours later, police received a call from a local business about a fight. Upon arrival, they discovered that the teenager who was busted in possession of the marijuana had driven to the location, and he was subsequently arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs. Following processing, he was released.

Police said that after the man was arrested twice, while taking a cab ride home from Ramapo Police Headquarters, he attempted to steal the driver’s money, though the cab driver was able to chase him down and hold him until officers arrived at the scene, where he was booked for petit larceny, theft of service and criminal possession of stolen property.

The teenager was arraigned in Sloatsburg Village Court and released for the third time. He is due back in the Town of Ramapo Court later this month to answer the charges.

