North Rockland Daily Voice


police & fire

Rockland Trio Busted In Car With Heroin, Hypodermic Needles

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Orangetown Police Department.
Orangetown Police Department. Photo Credit: File

A trio from Rockland County are facing drug charges after being busted by Orangetown police with heroin and needles in a car at an apartment complex in Pearl River.

An officer from the Orangetown Police Department on patrol shortly after 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15 spotted Pearl River residents Jason Russio, 28, Blauvelt resident Lauren Bradbury, 26 and Bardonia resident Kaitlyn Blumenfeld, 30, in a car outside an apartment complex on East Crooked Road in Pearl River.

Further investigation into the suspicious vehicle found that the three were in possession of multiple packets of heroin, and both Russio and Blumenfeld were found in possession of hypodermic needles.

All three were arrested at the scene and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Each is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on March 14 to answer the charges.

