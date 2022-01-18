Seen Him? Clarkstown Police Issue Alert For Suffern Suspect

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - The Clarkstown Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as they search for a wanted man last seen in Rockland County.

An alert was issued on Wednesday regarding the whereabouts of 37-year-old Anthony D’Antico, who is wanted for charges that include larceny and possession of stolen property. His last known address was in Suffern.

Police described D’Antico as a 5-foot-9 white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who spots him have been asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Warrant Unit by calling (845) 5880.

