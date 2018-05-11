Seen Him? Hudson Valley Man At Large After Bilking $2.4K From Homeowner

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they search for a wanted man who allegedly accepted more than $2,000 for a roofing job he never completed in the Hudson Valley.

Investigators issued an alert on Wednesday regarding 34-year-old Travis Thiel, who is wanted on a charge of fourth-degree grand larceny dating back to an incident when he received $2,400 to do a roofing job at a local residence that he allegedly never even started and later refused to pay back the money. Following his arrest,

Thiel later failed to answer the charges in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is also wanted by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office on separate charges.

Police described Thiel as a 5-foot-4 man weighing approximately 130 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or who recognizes Thiel has been asked to contact state police investigators by calling (845) 338-1702 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

