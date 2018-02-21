Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
police & fire

Seen Him? Suffern Police Seek Attempted Rockland Bank Robber

police & fire

Rafael Vega-Rodriguez
Rafael Vega-Rodriguez Photo Credit: Stony Point Police Department

Police are seeking the public’s assistance as they search for a man who allegedly stole an identity of another person at a Rockland County bank and attempted to steal thousands of dollars.

The Suffern Police Department released a photo of 54-year-old Rafael Vega-Rodriguez, who allegedly attempted to use the identity of another person at a Chase Bank in Suffern and attempted to withdraw nearly $5,000 from his account.

When the bank teller became suspicious, Vega-Rodriguez fled the area, police said. Vega-Rodriguez’s last known address was in the Bronx. He’s currently wanted on charges that include identity theft, grand larceny, criminal impersonation and unlawful possession of personal identification information.

Anyone with information regarding Vega-Rodriguez’s whereabouts have been asked to contact the Suffern Police Department by calling (845) 357-2300.

Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

