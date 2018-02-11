Separate Serious Crashes Occur In Rockland Amid Icy Conditions

First responders had a busy morning busy morning battling icy roadways in Rockland, dealing with a pair of incidents that saw cars and trucks skittering off the road.

Although highway crews were out in force on Wednesday morning tending to the icy and slippery roads, the Ramapo Police Department and other first responders were dealing with a crash in Sloatsburg when a Sanitation truck slid off the road on Route 17.

Officers and crews from the Sloatsburg Volunteer Ambulance Corp., Sloatsburg Fire Department, paramedics from Tuxedo, the Tuxedo Fire Department and Rockland Paramedic Service were dispatched to the intersection of Sterling Mine Road and Eagle Valley Road at approximately 6:30 a.m., where there were reports of a crash that left the car’s occupants with non-life threatening injuries.

A truck sustained heavy damage in the crash, and the occupants were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment and evaluation. Their condition was not immediately available on Wednesday morning, but the injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

While crews were cleaning up the first crash, police received a second call regarding a sanitation truck on Sterling Mine Road near the entrance ramp to Route 17 that slid off the road. No injuries were reported in the second crash.

Police said that the roads are slippery and motorists should use extra caution while traveling until the temperatures rise.

