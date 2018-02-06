Contact Us
Serious Palisades Parkway Crash Causes Closure

The Palisades Parkway is up and running again.
The Palisades Parkway is up and running again. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A single-vehicle rollover crash on the Palisades Parkway near new Hempstead Road has been cleared and backed up traffic, is moving again, according to New York State Police.

The crash, which occurred around 8:08 a.m., Friday, near Exit 11, slightly injured one person and backed up traffic for at least a half-hour as the road was briefly closed to remove the vehicle, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Motorists should expect delays.

