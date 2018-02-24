Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
police & fire

Several Tractor-Trailers On Fire In Orangeburg

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Several tractor-trailers were on fire at a local plastics company. Photo Credit: Orange and Rockland County Fire
Smoke from several tractor-trailers on fire in Orangeburg. Photo Credit: Orange and Rockland County Fire

Orangeburg firefighters are on the scene of multiple tractor-trailers on fire at Aluf Plastics on Glenshaw Street in Orangeburg.

The fire, which was reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday as a dumpster fire has spread to several tractor-trailers that contain cardboard, officials said.

Numerous fire departments have responded.

Orangetown Police said no roads are closed at this time.

The company makes plastic bag liners for numerous products including trash cans and mattresses.

A company spokesman was not available.

