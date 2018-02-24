Several Tractor-Trailers On Fire In Orangeburg

Orangeburg firefighters are on the scene of multiple tractor-trailers on fire at Aluf Plastics on Glenshaw Street in Orangeburg.

The fire, which was reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday as a dumpster fire has spread to several tractor-trailers that contain cardboard, officials said.

Numerous fire departments have responded.

Orangetown Police said no roads are closed at this time.

The company makes plastic bag liners for numerous products including trash cans and mattresses.

A company spokesman was not available.

