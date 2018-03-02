Speeding Stony Point Man Nabbed For DWI

A Stony Point man stopped for speeding was busted for DWI.

Anthony Trombetta, 31, of Stony Point, was arrested for DWI after being stopped around 3:10 a.m. Sunday for speeding on South LIbery Drive in Stony Point, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

During the stop, officers noticed that Trombetta seemed to be in an intoxicated condition and subsequently failed a field sobriety test, Hylas said.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on April 10.

