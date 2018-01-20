Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Spring Valley Man Nabbed In Nanuet Auto Center Robbery

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Robert McDonald, 60
Robert McDonald, 60 Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

A 60-year-old man was nabbed for the burglary of an auto center in Nanuet and may be involved in other burglaries, according to the Clarkstown Police.

Robert McDonald of Spring Valley was arrested following a joint investigation by the Clarkstown Police Department, Spring Valley Police Department, Ramapo Police Department, Orangetown Police Department and the Rockland County Crime Analysis Unit that found he forcibly gained access to the Duluc Auto Center on N. Middletown Road by smashing a window, said Clarkstown Officer Peter Walker.

After smashing the window, he entered the building and exited with an unspecified amount of money, Walker said.

McDonald was charged with felony burglary and criminal mischief. An investigation is continuing into other similar burglaries in the area.

He was remanded to Rockland County Jail. McDonald will return to court on Jan. 26.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.