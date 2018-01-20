Spring Valley Man Nabbed In Nanuet Auto Center Robbery

A 60-year-old man was nabbed for the burglary of an auto center in Nanuet and may be involved in other burglaries, according to the Clarkstown Police.

Robert McDonald of Spring Valley was arrested following a joint investigation by the Clarkstown Police Department, Spring Valley Police Department, Ramapo Police Department, Orangetown Police Department and the Rockland County Crime Analysis Unit that found he forcibly gained access to the Duluc Auto Center on N. Middletown Road by smashing a window, said Clarkstown Officer Peter Walker.

After smashing the window, he entered the building and exited with an unspecified amount of money, Walker said.

McDonald was charged with felony burglary and criminal mischief. An investigation is continuing into other similar burglaries in the area.

He was remanded to Rockland County Jail. McDonald will return to court on Jan. 26.

