State Police Warn Motorists Of Whiteout, Hazardous Travel Conditions

State Police would like to remind motorists to use extreme caution while traveling on all roadways from the morning hours on Wednesday March 7 through Thursday March 8.

Avoid unnecessary travel and be alert for potential road closures, members of Troop K said in a news statement.

State Police Troop K members will be out across the region checking all major routes of travel to ensure that motorists are as safe as possible.

Motorists traveling in areas impacted by the snow are asked to leave with extra time to make a slow and careful drive to your destination.

With the arrival of inclement weather consisting of heavy snow (estimates of two-plus inches per hour) is expected to begin close to noon on Wednesday and continue through Thursday March 8; which police warned will make all affected roadways slick and unpredictable with limited visibility.

Keep the following tips in mind:

-- Get the latest weather forecast before leaving with your local weather apps, monitor radio or TV stations

-- In whiteout blizzard conditions, turn on your Hazard or 4-way lights to enhance visibility of your vehicle

-- Always clean your windows and mirrors fully of any snow and ice before driving

-- Keep a full tank of gas

-- Ensure your fluid levels are sufficient (windshield washer fluid and anti-freeze).

-- Ensure the spare tire is sufficient and you have the jack and wheel wrench

-- Use headlights at all times to increase your visibility

-- Drive prudently. If the conditions are adverse you should decrease your speed accordingly

Look down the road for potential hazardous, be observant and brake early.

If you do not absolutely have to go out onto the roads, then do not, state police said.

