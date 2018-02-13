Stony Point Man Arrested For Endangering Child

This story has been updated.

A Stony Point man was arrested after turning himself for endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Stony Point Police.

Raymond Wunderlich, 29, turned himself into the Stony Point Police Department following a domestic violence incident on Blanchard Road, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

During the incident, the child was endangered, Hylas said.

He was charged with harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

