police & fire

Stony Point Woman Asleep At Wheel Nabbed For DWI, Police Say

Rebecca Fader, 30
Rebecca Fader, 30 Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A Rockland County woman was nabbed for driving at twice the legal limit after she was found asleep at the wheel of her car in Stony Point.

Rebecca Fader, 30, of Stony Point, was arrested around 3 a.m. Friday after police noticed a vehicle stopped on Thiells Road at Route 210 with the driver asleep at the wheel, said Lt. Daniel Hylas of the Stony Point Police.

The officer woke up Fader, and when he instructed her to place her vehicle in park, she drove through a red light and westbound on Route 210, Hylas said.

The officer returned to his car and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle continued for approximately a half-mile and stopped on West Main Street. After giving field sobriety tests, Fader was found to be intoxicated, he added.

She was processed at the station at which time she submitted to a breathalyzer test which found her to be over twice the legal limit, Hylas said.

Fader was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1.

