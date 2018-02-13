Suspect Busted With Stolen Purse After Being Spotted By Orangetown Police

A Rockland County man was busted by police in Nyack after allegedly stealing a purse from inside a vehicle and attempting to flee, police said.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, officers from the Orangetown Police Department arrested Nyack resident Darnell Clapp, 48, who was allegedly in possession of a purse that was stolen from inside a parked vehicle on North Franklin Street earlier this month.

Police said that Clapp was identified as a suspect after reviewing security images. Clapp was later spotted walking south on North Franklin Street by the arresting officer and he was busted and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.

Following arraignment, Clapp was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Nyack Village Court on Feb, 27 to answer the charge.

