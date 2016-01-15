Suspect On Loose After Rockland Mom, Son Interrupt Burglary In Progress

A suspect is at large after a mother and her son returned home to find a burglar caught in the act Saturday night in Congers.

The 36-year-old female homeowner and her 3-year-old son had pulled into the driveway of their Kings Highway home at about 8:50 p.m. after returning from a family function when she observed a male with a dark hoodie standing in her living room, Clarkstown Police said.

The suspect saw her and appeared to move quickly from the window to the rear of the home, police added.

The mother and son then went back into their car and awaited the police.

Responding patrol units began an immediate and extensive search of both the interior and exterior of the home, utilizing multiple officers and K-9 units. No suspect was located.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau responded to process the scene and initiate an investigation. The initial investigation revealed that some cash and jewelry were taken from the residence. There was no sign of forced entry into the home. The investigation and search for the suspect are ongoing.

