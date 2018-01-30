Tappan Woman, 34, Charged With Driving Drunk With Child In Her Car

A 34-year-old woman from Tappan found passed out next to the driver's side of her car on Wednesday, Jan. 31, was drunk and had a child in the car, Orangetown Police said.

Emily M. Bell of Main Street in Tappan was found next to her car on Stevens Way in Orangeburg about 5:45 p.m., police said.

She was charged with felony DWI under Leandra's Law for having a child under the age of 16 in her vehicle, police said.

Orangetown Police officers responded to the Stop and Shop parking lot in Orangeburg on a report of a person in need of medical assistance. Officers found Bell passed out on the ground near the driver’s side door of her Toyota Corolla.

Police officers determined that Bell was operating her vehicle while in an intoxicated condition with a child as a passenger. Additionally, Bell was in possession of two and one-half pills suspected to be Xanax for which she did not have a prescription, according to police.

Bell was taken to Nyack Hospital by South Orangetown Ambulance for medical treatment where she consented to a blood test. Bell was then transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters where she was processed and charged with: aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a child, a felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, a seventh-degree misdemeanor.

Bell was arraigned by Judge Loftus and is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Court on Feb. 12.

