Teen Suspects Caught After Attempted Robbery In Rockland

A pair of teenage suspects were apprehended in Rockland County after allegedly attempting to rob a man on the street late on Sunday night.

The Ramapo Police Department received a report of an attempted robbery on Concord Drive in Monsey at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Sunday night, where two suspects approached a man who was walking on the street and demanded he empty his pockets and give his property over.

Police said that the man began to yell for help after being approached and the suspects - later identified as Spring Valley resident Johao Palma-Mazariegos, 17, and Monsey resident Yashuan Vasquez, 18 - were located walking on Cedar Lane, where they were stopped and arrested.

Both Palma-Mazariegos and Vasquez were charged with a felony count of second-degree attempted robbery and menacing, a misdemeanor. Both are being held at Ramapo Police lock-up pending arraignment, which is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information the attempted robbery, or who may have witnessed it, have been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

