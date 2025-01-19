Thiells Man Found Behind Wheel Of Stolen Spring Valley Car, Police Say

A Rockland man pulled his jacket over his head after a police officer in New Jersey spotted him behind the wheel of a stolen car before dawn Thursday, authorities said.

The officer was patrolling the Courtyard by Marriott parking lot off northbound Route 17 in Paramus just after 2:30 a.m. when he saw Carvin Gilot, 28, of Thiells acting suspiciously, Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Police soon discovered the gold 2011 BMW was reported stolen hours earlier out of Spring Valley, Guidetti said.

Gilot was charged with possession of stolen property and sent to the Bergen County Jail pending a Feb. 2 court appearance.

