Threatening Message Found In Nyack High School, Police Say

A threatening message was discovered at Nyack High School on Tuesday afternoon, Clarkstown Police said.

The Clarkstown Police Department School Resource Officer was notified of the message found in a third-floor boys bathroom just after 1:30 p.m.

"Our department has been working with the Nyack School District to ensure that the situation is responded to promptly and properly," said officer Peter Walker of the Clarkstown Police Department. "At this point of the investigation, it has been determined that a threatening message was written on a piece of paper hanging on the wall of the bathroom. The message has been determined to not be a credible threat."

The school released the children on the regular school schedule. After school-activities will continue as planned and the police department will have additional police units stationed at the school for the duration of school activities Tuesday.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau will continue investigating this incident, reviewing security camera footage and interviewing any potential witnesses. The Nyack School District sent notifications to the student body and their parents about the incident.

"Our department will continue to monitor school activities to ensure we have a measured response for the coming days," Walker said. "We ask that parents and guardians have a discussion with their children to reaffirm the importance of how making false threats can be very dangerous and create an uneasy atmosphere within the school."

Anyone who has further information about the note found in the bathroom should contact the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800 or send an anonymous tip using TIP411 which can be found on our Facebook page under “Submit a Tip.”

