Three Rockland County Residents Nabbed For DWI In Weekend Stops

A total of 22 Hudson Valley motorists were among those busted by State and local law enforcement agencies have made a concerted effort to curtail impaired drivers in the Hudson Valley as part of a drinking and driving crackdown throughout the state.

New York State Police troopers conducted a special detail over the weekend looking for impaired drivers as they continue their STOP-DWI crackdown. In total, 30 motorists were busted during the detail.

Local residents charged were:

Saturday, March 10:

State police troopers from the Highland barracks stopped Newburgh resident William Buk, 25, on Route 299 in New Paltz for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Buk was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Liberty barracks stopped Pine Bush resident Michael Zgrodek, 61, on Stone School House Road in Wallkill for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Zgrodek was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Montgomery barracks stopped Newburgh resident Tanesha Duffus, 26, on Liberty Street in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Duffus was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Montgomery barracks stopped Washingtonville resident Melisa Basso, 38, on Liberty Street in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Basso was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Montgomery barracks stopped Walden resident Lexie Haynes, 24, on North Street in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Haynes was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Montgomery barracks stopped Newburgh resident Shanice Carrington, 27, on Route 17K in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Carrington was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Haverstrarw barracks stopped Spring Valley resident Lauwrence Dume, 28, on Route 59 in Spring Valley for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Dume was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Highland barracks stopped Poughkeepsie resident Daniel Rosado, 21, on Route 299 in New Paltz for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Rosado was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

Sunday, March 11:

State police troopers from the Haverstrarw barracks stopped Congers resident Luis Rivera, 31, on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Orangetown for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Rivera was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Monroe barracks stopped Monroe resident William Murray, 20, on Route 17M in Monroe for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Murray was under the influence of drugs and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Catskill barracks stopped Freeport resident Georgios Marneris, 52, on Route 23A in Tannersville for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Marneris was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Montgomery barracks stopped Montgomery resident Alan Deleon, 36, on Route 207 in New Windsor for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Deleon was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Montgomery barracks stopped Newburgh resident Stephen Merisier, 26, on Washington Street in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Merisier was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Montgomery barracks stopped New Windsor resident Kodjo Boating, 66, on Route 32 in New Windsor for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Boating was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Montgomery barracks stopped New Windsor resident Jayna Martinez, 24, on Water Street in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Martinez was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Hamptonburg barracks stopped Newburgh resident Yolanda Gunter, 42, on Route 9W in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Gunter was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Hamptonburg barracks stopped Montgomery resident Richard Jones, 37, on Route 99 in Montgomery for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Jones was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Middletown barracks stopped Middletown resident Courtnee Mann, 27, on Route 78 in Middletown for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Mann was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Greenville barracks stopped Goshen resident Steven Dorian, 25, on I-84 in Greenville for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Dorian was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

State police troopers from the Pine Bush barracks stopped Maybrook resident Henry Peterkin, 61, on Route 208 in Hamptonburg for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Peterkin was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

Each of the arrested parties was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Each has since been released to a sober third-party and are due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

