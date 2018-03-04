Contact Us
Breaking News: Schools Announce Delayed Openings, Closures For Thursday
police & fire

Tomkins Cove Man Assaults Woman In Front Of Police

Read More Stories
Winfil Germosen, 28
Winfil Germosen, 28 Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A Tomkins Cove man was arrested after a police officer watched him push a female to the ground during an argument, according to the Stony Point Police.

Winfil Germosen, 28, was charged Monday with assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment after a Stony Point officer on patrol on Route 9W saw him having an argument with a woman, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

As the officer watched, Germosen pushed the woman to the ground causing minor abrasions to her hand, he said.

Germosen and the victim were in a domestic argument, but are not related, Hylas said.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

