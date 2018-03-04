Tomkins Cove Man Assaults Woman In Front Of Police

A Tomkins Cove man was arrested after a police officer watched him push a female to the ground during an argument, according to the Stony Point Police.

Winfil Germosen, 28, was charged Monday with assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment after a Stony Point officer on patrol on Route 9W saw him having an argument with a woman, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

As the officer watched, Germosen pushed the woman to the ground causing minor abrasions to her hand, he said.

Germosen and the victim were in a domestic argument, but are not related, Hylas said.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.