A Tomkins Cove woman was nailed for violating an order of protection by Stony Point Police.

Michelle Squillante, 47, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 14, after violating an active order of protection on Filors Lane in Stony Point, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Following an investigation, she was charged with criminal contempt and released on $250 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.

