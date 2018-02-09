Truck Stolen In Rockland Found 200 Miles Away

A truck stolen from Rockland County was found more than 200 miles away when New York State Police responded to the Warners Service Area in the upstate town of Van Buren on I-90 near Syracuse for a report of a stolen vehicle.

State troopers responded to the area and said they found a 202 Ford Escape that was stolen from Spring Valley on Feb. 6 with Victor Diaz, a 24-year-old Spring Valley man behind the wheel, state police said.

Diaz was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Syracuse, where he was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He was transported and held at the Onondaga County Justice Center pending arraignment. No bail information or return court date was available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.