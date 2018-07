Motorists are asked to avoid the area of West Main Street in Port Jervis due to a house fire, according to Port Jervis Police.

Dispatch said the two-alarm fire that began around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at 33 W. Main St., has been extinguished, but the roadway is congested as officials work to clean-up the area.

Police are in process of setting up detours.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

