Two Children Struck Crossing Streets In 30-Minute Stretch In Monsey

A pair of children were struck by cars in Monsey on Monday afternoon within a half hour of one another, Ramapo Police said on Tuesday morning.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were busy on Monday afternoon, responding to the two pedestrian strikes, including one that sent a 7-year-old girl to the hospital with minor injuries.

The first crash occurred at approximately 3 p.m., when a 9-year-old girl from Monsey was struck while crossing West Maple Avenue near the intersection of Monsey Boulevard. Police said that the girl was struck by a 26-year-old driver, whose name has not been released.

The 9-year-old suffered minor injuries, police said, and she was not transported to any medical facility for treatment.

Less than a half hour after responding to the first strike, first responders were dispatched to Suzanne Drive, at the intersection of Leon Drive, where a 7-year-old was reportedly struck by a second car, driven by a 39-year-old Spring Valley resident.

The 7-year-old was treated at the scene before being transported to Westchester Medical Center by Hatzolah Ambulance with minor injuries.

Police said that the preliminary investigations into the crashes determined that they both were the result of pedestrian error.

“The Ramapo Police Department urges pedestrians and motorists to use caution on area roadways,” officials said in a statement.

