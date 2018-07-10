Two Nabbed In Rockland Home Invasion

Two men were nabbed in a home invasion in which they allegedly stole numerous items, said police.

The incident took place around 9:44 p.m. Saturday, July 7, when the men forced their way into a residence on East Lane in the Village of Wesley Hills, Ramapo Police Det. Sgt. Brian Corbett said.

When police arrived, the residents told them two men later identified as Nicholas Kurpick, 20, of Montebello and Lonney Mathes, 19, of Airmont, had forced their way into the home and then forcibly stole property, Corbett said.

Both were charged with felony robbery and felony burglary.

They are being held at the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.