North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

police & fire

Two Nabbed In Rockland Home Invasion

Nicholas Kurpick, 20 Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Lonney Mathes, 19 Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Two men were nabbed in a home invasion in which they allegedly stole numerous items, said police.

The incident took place around 9:44 p.m. Saturday, July 7, when the men forced their way into a residence on East Lane in the Village of Wesley Hills, Ramapo Police Det. Sgt. Brian Corbett said.

When police arrived, the residents told them two men later identified as Nicholas Kurpick, 20, of Montebello and Lonney Mathes, 19, of Airmont, had forced their way into the home and then forcibly stole property, Corbett said.

Both were charged with felony robbery and felony burglary.

They are being held at the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

