Woman Caught With Cocaine, PCP In I-87 Stop

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Jasmine Singh
Jasmine Singh Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police busted a 27-year-old woman who is now facing multiple felonies after being busted with PCP, cocaine and other drugs during a traffic stop on I-87 in Orange County.

Troopers stopped Bronx resident Jasmine Singh at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Monday morning after she committed a vehicle and traffic violation on the interstate. During the subsequent stop, troopers were given probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants.

Police said that during the search of the vehicle Singh was found in possession of approximately 6 grams of cocaine, which were divided up into 41 individual bags, along with 1 gram of PCP, also individually packaged into 5 gelatin tablets. Sing was also in possession of a vape pen containing THC oil.

Singh was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies. She was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday afternoon. No bail or future court appearances have been released by state police.

