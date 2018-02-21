Cuomo Lashes Out At NRA In Heated Clash

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ripped the National Rifle Association's chief executive officer on Thursday for “peddling lies” after Wayne LaPierre named the governor in an attack on national Democratic leaders, The Hill and various media outlets reported.

“If Wayne LaPierre is attacking you, you know you’re doing something right,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“As a father and a gun owner, I think it would be nice if the NRA listened to the millions of children across the country who are asking the President and the GOP Congress to stop this senseless gun violence,” Cuomo said..

Cuomo, considered a likley 2020 Democratic candidate for president, gained support from gun -control advocates after passage of the New York SAFE Act in 2013, which enacted stricter gun laws in the state. The law includes provisions that expanded background checks, restricted access to assault weapons and high capacity magazines, and required gun owners to renew permits every five years.

LaPierre spoke as gun-control advocates, Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans call for legislation to curb gun violence in the aftermath of last week's week's mass shooting at a south Florida high school that left 17 students and staff dead and 15 wounded.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that he will push for comprehensive background checks with an emphasis on mental health, and has said he supports raising the age requirement to purchase a weapon.

Those positions put Trump at odds with the NRA.

