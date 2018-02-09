Cuomo Popularity Nosedives In New Poll

After a bounce in January, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s favorability, job performance and re-election ratings all fell by double digits this month, according to a new Siena College poll of New York State registered voters.

Cuomo’s favorability rating is 53-40 percent, down from 62-30 percent last month, and his job performance rating is negative 45-53 percent, down from positive 50-48 percent, according to this poll.

Meanwhile, the Sienna poll fund that the public overwhelming trusts the Supreme Court and the FBI.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is strongly trusted by Democrats and independents and breaks even with Republicans. Democrats trust Democrats in Congress and Republicans trust Congressional Republicans. While Republicans strongly trust President Trump, independents do not, and Democrats do not even more.

More than two-thirds of voters are paying at least some attention to the Mueller investigation – 35 percent a great deal of attention – and 70 percent of New Yorkers say the investigation should continue without interference from the White House or Congress, compared to 24 percent who say they believe President Trump about Russian collusion and the investigation should be quickly brought to a close.

“After hitting his second-term high favorability rating last month, Governor Cuomo’s favorability, job performance and re-elect ratings all hit significant speed bumps this month. With his favorable rating down to 53 percent from 62 percent and his unfavorable rating jumping to 40 percent from 30 percent, Cuomo’s net favorability rating is down 19 points,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “He’s down with Democrats, more with Republicans, and even more with independents.

“In all three measures, Cuomo is down with voters in New York City, down big upstate and essentially unchanged in the downstate suburbs. The drop was much bigger with men than with women,” Greenberg said.

“Democrats, Republicans and independents all agree – as do voters from every region of the state: the Supreme Court and the FBI are both highly trustworthy. Democrats and independents feel similarly about Mueller, although Republicans are closely divided on their view of his trustworthiness,” Greenberg said.

“Two-thirds of independents and 84 percent of Democrats say the Mueller investigation should continue unimpeded, while Republicans are closely divided, with a small plurality, 47 percent, saying they believe the President when he says there was no collusion and the investigation should be quickly brought to a close,” Greenberg said.

