Cuomo To Delta: Move To New York If Your Home State Can't Control Gun Sales

Gov. Andrew Cuomo invited Delta Airlines to move its headquarters to New York on Tuesday, Feb. 27, boasting that the Empire State's gun-control laws are superior to Georgia, where Delta is headquartered.

Cuomo, seen as a potential presidential candidate in 2020 said gun politics ain't so peachy in the Peach State.

The Democratic governor's invitation followed Georgia's Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle attack on Atlanta-based Delta for ending a discount program for members of the National Rifle Association.

Delta is one of a expanding list of national corporations -- including Dick's Sporting Goods -- that cut ties with assault weapons and the NRA after the Feb. 14 mass shooting, in which 17 students and staff were killed by a teenage gunman armed with an automatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

In a news statement, Cuomo of New Castle said: "Now more than ever the NRA is showing just how out of step they are with the American people.

"Delta is sending a clear signal that it opposes the NRA's dangerous agenda, which is putting our children and our families at risk," Cuomo said. "While Georgia politicians may disagree with the airline's principled stand, we here in the Empire State welcome Delta with open arms, and invite them to move their headquarters here."

Empire State Development CEO Howard Zemsky, in the same statement, said: "New York is home to more Fortune 500 headquarters than any state in the country — and we stand ready and willing to work with Delta to find a new home in the Empire State."

